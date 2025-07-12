Family Firm Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 158,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,282,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $86.12 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.06.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

