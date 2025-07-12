Family Firm Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

