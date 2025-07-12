Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 5,042 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Roku by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $45,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,343.90. This represents a 6.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $71,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,359. This represents a 17.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roku from $88.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

