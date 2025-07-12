iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,998 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IFGL stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $91.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

