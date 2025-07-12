Family Firm Inc. Sells 968 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

