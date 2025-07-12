Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 613.1% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 109.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 105.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 69,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

