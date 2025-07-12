Family Firm Inc. Acquires 1,596 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $112.42 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $113.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

