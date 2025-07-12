Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $16.70 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa stock opened at $347.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $641.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
