Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $347.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.56. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Macquarie cut their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

