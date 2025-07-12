Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 639,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $202,142,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 19,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $347.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $641.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

