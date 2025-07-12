344 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.42 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $186.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

