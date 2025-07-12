New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 74.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 586.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.27.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

