New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after purchasing an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $6,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $117.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.20. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

