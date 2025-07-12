M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $19,367,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1,732.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,527,000 after buying an additional 2,901,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $104.10.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.27.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

