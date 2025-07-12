Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,768,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 70,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 2.4%

CRL opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.83. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $254.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.81, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

