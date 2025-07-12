Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 586.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ameren by 23.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Ameren Stock Down 0.1%

Ameren stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.25. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.97%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

