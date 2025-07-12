Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Integras Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $2,265,000. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 396,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.