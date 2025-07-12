Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $22,390,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $9,429,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $187.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average of $234.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total value of $1,643,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 174,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,160,220.80. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,768,191.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,064 shares in the company, valued at $31,827,448.08. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,631 shares of company stock valued at $87,606,665 over the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

