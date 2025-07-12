Family Firm Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,696.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $101.87. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

