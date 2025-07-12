Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 116,261 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $57,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

