Ballentine Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE ORCL opened at $230.45 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $241.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.49. The firm has a market cap of $647.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

