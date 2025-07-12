Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 357 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $204.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.47.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

