Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $550.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.67. The company has a market cap of $501.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.