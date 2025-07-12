Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $193.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $161.82 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

