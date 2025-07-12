Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,561 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of EWJ opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

