Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 2,891 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

