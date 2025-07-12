Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.5% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $249.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.14 and a 200 day moving average of $255.83.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

