Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 345,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 134.74%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.