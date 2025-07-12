Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 777 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.