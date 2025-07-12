Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $119.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average is $114.65. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

