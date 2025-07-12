Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,666 Shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,206.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 678,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 266,697 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 195,416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 357,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 342,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 75,549 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGNG stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.36 million and a PE ratio of 19.57. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

