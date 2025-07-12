Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

