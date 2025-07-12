Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 117.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,712 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 103,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

