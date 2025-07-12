Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

EVTR stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

