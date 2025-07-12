Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1,161.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 369.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 116.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $109.85 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $111.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

