Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.59. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

