Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 807,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,173,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,755,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 136,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 333,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $30.34 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.