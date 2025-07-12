MA Private Wealth Sells 1,093 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MA Private Wealth reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,067,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,093,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,101,000 after purchasing an additional 83,545 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

