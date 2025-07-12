Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Buys New Holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 197,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 967,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 2.0%

ESSA stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.43. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESSA Bancorp

About ESSA Bancorp

(Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.