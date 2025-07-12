SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Holdings Cut by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 423.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 48,576 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SMBK opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.70. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

