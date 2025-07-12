Forum Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 484 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $340.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.61 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

