CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Acquired by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 13,860.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $496.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.64. CNB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

