Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
SMSMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
