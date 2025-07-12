Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,343 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,586,000. Amundi lifted its position in Renasant by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 31,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RNST. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of RNST opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.90. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.38 million. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

