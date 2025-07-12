Delek US (NYSE:DK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 375467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Delek US from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. Delek US’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -9.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 728.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 907.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

