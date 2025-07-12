Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $10.17 Million Position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,082 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up 2.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,284,000 after purchasing an additional 403,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,053,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $279,103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,658,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.15.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RF opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

