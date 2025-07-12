Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.57 and last traded at $118.77, with a volume of 58752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Autoliv from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

