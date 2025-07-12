Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,923,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares accounts for about 2.5% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.46% of Atlantic Union Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,953,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,681,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,587,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,029,000 after purchasing an additional 990,583 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,942,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,723,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,297,000 after purchasing an additional 103,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUB stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.