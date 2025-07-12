Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Bought by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,420 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 181,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 134,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 98,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 85,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OSBC opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $842.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 24.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.50 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

