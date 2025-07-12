Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 74,490 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,490 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney comprises approximately 3.2% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $59.58 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.